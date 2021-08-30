Mumbai, August 30: Maharashtra is set to experience enhanced rainfall activity over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter to inform that due to the change in the weather system, rainfall activity is likely over Maharashtra with the possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places over the next few days. The rainfall activity is due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to move across Central & West India in the next 3-4 days.

The IMD official said that the monsoon trough very likely to be South of its normal position in the next 4-5 days. In a series of tweets, Hosalikar informed the amount of rainfall in several regions across Maharashtra. "Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Gujarat Region on 01st September and Gujarat state on 02nd September", the IMD said. Monsoon Forecast 2021: Fresh Spell of Rain Expected in Delhi, Adjoining Areas in Northwest India From August 29.

Low Pressure Area over NW & WC BoB veer likely to move W-NW across Central & West India in next 3-4 days. Monsoon trough very likely to be South of its normal position in nxt 4-5 days. As per IMD forecast,Maharashtra could experience enhancement of rainfall in coming 4,5 days pic.twitter.com/BtCcK0ktZv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 29, 2021

*औरंगाबाद* जिल्ह्यातील तालुका मुख्यालयाची पावसाची आकडेवारी दि.30/08/2021⛈️ वैजापूर=0 कन्नड= 5 सिल्लोड=14 सोयगाव=30 फुलंब्री=7 गंगापूर=2 पैठण=0 खुलताबाद=20 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 30, 2021

*जिल्हा- नंदुरबार तालुका मुख्यालयाच्या पावसाची आकडेवारी दि.30/08/2021🌧️ नंदुरबार-1 शहादा-0 अक्कलकुवा-0 नवापूर-0 धडगाव अक्रानी-46 तळोदा-0 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 30, 2021

The IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa till September 1, over Chhattisgarh and Telangana today, over Saurashtra & Kutch in Gujarat till September 1. In the all-India weather bulletin, the IMD forecast stated that rainfall is likely to enhance over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim from September 2 onwards. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the southern Peninsula during the next 24 hours.

