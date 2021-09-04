Mumbai, September 4: Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate rainfall during the morning hours on Saturday after a brief lull for days. According to the weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' on Saturday, September 4. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai informed that several regions across Maharashtra including few places over Nagpur, parts of Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal would witness thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

The IMD official said that moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Dhule, Latur, Nanded, Solapur Beed. The IMD issued an alert to take necessary precautions while going out and said there is a possibility of thunder/lightning with gusty winds in some areas of the state. Monsoon 2021 Update: Rainfall Till August 9% Less Than Normal, Likely To Be Above Normal in September.

In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is likely over peninsular India and the west coast from September 5 to September 8. The IMD forecast said that rainfall activity is set to continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days. Maharashtra Rains: Torrential Rain Causes Extensive Waterlogging in Jalgaon, Houses and Roads Submerged (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, very heavy showers are very likely to lash the Marathwada & Konkan region in Maharashtra, parts of Goa on September 6 and 7 while the ghat area of Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall on September 7.

In July, incessant rainfall threw parts of Mumbai out of gear with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The IMD had issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).