Mumbai, April 12: In a shocking incident, the police busted a mattress manufacturing factory for using discarded face masks for stuffing the mattresses incident of cotton. As per report, the factory is located in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. The piles of masks were also recovered from the premises. Following the prescribed norms, the police reportedly set the masks on fire.

As per report, the police officials at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Jalgaon, were tipped off about the use of masks instead of cotton for stuffing at the Maharashtra Mattress Centre. When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks," Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali, told NDTV. Maharashtra Reports Highest Ever Single-Day Spike of 63,294 New COVID-19 Cases, 349 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Adds Over 9,989 Coronavirus Infections In A Day.

Following the incident, the police have filed a case against the factory owner and launched an investigation into the matter. "A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket," Gawali reportedly said. COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew To Curb Spread of Coronavirus; Know What Will Remain Open And Close .

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has made wearing face masks compulsory in the public places in an attempt to curtail to spread of injection. A night curfew has also been imposed across the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths.

