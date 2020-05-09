Maharashtra Police Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare Has Died in Nashik After Contracting Coronavirus, Confirms DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal; 6 Cops Have Succumbed To COVID-19 So Far In The State

Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Nashik, May 9: Head Constable of Maharashtra Police Sahebrao Jhipru Khare died on Saturday due to coronavirus. Khare was posted in Police Headquarter, Nashik Rural. Till now, six Maharashtra police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP0 Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and all ranks of the force offered condolences at the demise of the head constable. Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Police: 250 Cops Test Positive for COVID-19, Says Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

On Thursday, 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police also died due to the deadly virus in Solapur district of the state. The assistant sub-inspector, posted at Solapur MIDC police station. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Last Month, three personnel of Mumbai police also succumbed o COVID-19. Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed the life of a police personnel in Pune. Police Force Will Win War Against Coronavirus, Says Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Tweet by Maharashtra Police:

Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare from Police Headquarter, Nashik Rural lost his life to Coronavirus today. May his soul rest in peace. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family. — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 9, 2020

According to reports, close to 550 Maharashtra police personnel, including 51 officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Around 40 cops have recovered from the deadly virus. On Thursday, state Home Minister said that 487 policemen had tested COVID-19 positive in the state ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force. Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post.

The lockdown was imposed on March 24 by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19. On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs further extended the lockdown for the second time till May 17. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country.

In this western state of India, 19,063 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Coronavirus also claimed 731 lives in the state. Till now, 3,470 people have also recovered in Maharashtra. In Mumbai alone, more than 11,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 until now.