Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Police: 250 Cops Test Positive for COVID-19, Says Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh

Mumbai, May 7: Mumbai has been badly affected by the deadly coronavirus with the total tally in the city mounting to 10,714 so far. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Thursday informed that about 250 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Singh further said that the number of symptomatic cases is very low and none of them are in ICU. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in India by COVID-19 with the total coronavirus cases in the state mounting to 16,758 till Wednesday night.

In April, the Mumbai police had advised all its cops aged above 55-years and those having existing ailments to stay home till lockdown lasts. The announcement by the Mumbai Police came after three policemen died due to COVID-19 in the city. Mumbai Police Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane Dies of COVID-19, Third Death in Three Days.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases after 1,233 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in a single day. Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum in Mumbai, recorded 68 new cases, taking the total in Asia's biggest slum to 733 cases and 21 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune recorded 3 fresh deaths while one death each was recorded from Jalgaon and Solapur on May 6.

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 52,952 on May 7 with 3,561 positive cases and 89 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 35,902 are active cases, while the death toll in the country has increased to 1,783.