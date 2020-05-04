Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post

Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai, May 4: Since the lockdown has been implemented due to the novel coronavirus situation, people are staying at home. Amid the shutdown, people are finding unique ways to pass their time. One such brilliant way is playing ludo online or on a traditional board with the family and loved ones. Mumbai police, who is known for its witty posts on Twitter, has shared a picture of a ludo board while giving a message. Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Mumbai Police Shares What They Would’ve Done Had They Gotten a Chance to Stay at Home, Watch Video.

Mumbai police in a tweet used a picture of Ludo game that depicted all pawns confined in colourful home areas while 'Coronavirus' roaming outside. The post gave the important message of staying home. Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tweets ‘India, Let’s Finish Off in Style’.

Mumbai Police Tweet:

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

"At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus," Mumbai Police tweeted with hashtags #GameOfLife. The text on the picture read, "The safest place to be is IN #TakingOnCorona."

Reacting to the post, a user tweeted, "It's great idea to explain seriousness of current situation... Folded hands but still some stupid people never understand." "This guys getting creative day by day," another said.