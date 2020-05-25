Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive

Ashok Chavan| (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Mumbai, May 25: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources said here late on Sunday. Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town. Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, Family Members Home Quarantined.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.