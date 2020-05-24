Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ashok Chavan| (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra cabinet minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Ashok Chavan is an MLA from Bhokar Vidhan Sabha constituency in Nanded and is currently serving as the Public Welfare Department (PWD) Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. He was also former chief minister of the state. Chavan served as CM from December 8, 2008 to November 9, 2010 Congress leader Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He is 'Asymptomatic' and Under Home Quarantine.

Chavan is the second Maharashtra Minister to test positive for COVID-19. Last month, Jitendra Ahwad, Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was also diagnosed with COVID-19. The senior NCP leader was discharged from a hospital on May 10. He had also asked his supporters and party workers not to meet him for a month.

Tweet by Arjun Modhwadia, Former President Gujarat Pradesh Congress:

It is disheartening to learn that Maharashtra PWD minister and former CM Shri @AshokChavanINC ji has tested positive for #COVID As a CoronaWarrior, you have been serving the people day in and out. My prayers for your speedy recovery. — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) May 24, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak in India. It also became the first Indian state whose COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark. Maharashtra witnessed the sharpest single-day spike of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Fifty-eight people also lost their lives in the state due to the deadly virus. Till now, 50,231 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. The deadly virus claimed more than 1,600 lives in Maharshtra.

In Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra, alone, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 30,000. In this city, coronavirus cases surged to 30,542 on Sunday. The death toll also reached 988 here. Nationwide, the number of coronavirus reached 1,31,868.