Mainpuri, June 13: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver who recorded the act and shared it online, police said on Thursday. Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Anil Kumar Singh said that the accused was identified as Arjun (52). On June 8, he lured the girl to a secluded place and raped her. "Arjun also filmed the assault and shared the video online on Wednesday." Singh said. Goa Shocker: 3 Minor Girls Raped in Calangute Guest House, Owner and Manager Among 4 Arrested.

The crime came to light when the girl's parents discovered the assault through the widely circulated video. The victim, a Class VI student, of another school lived in the same neighbourhood as the accused. The girl's mother lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Bewar Police Station late Wednesday evening after the video surfaced. The SHO said that police raids have been conducted at various locations to apprehend Arjun, but he remains absconding. "He will be arrested soon and sent to jail," Singh added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.