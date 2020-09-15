Bhiwandi, September 15: The Mumbai police have recovered the body of a 45-year-old man who went missing in the last week of August. The body of Ramesh Pawar (name changed), a BMC employee, was found from a pit in the forest at Bhiwandi. Police arrested two people in connection with Pawar's murder. During the initial probe, police found that Pawar was in a gay relationship with one of the two accused. Gay Love Triangle Turns Ugly in Mumbai, Youth Kills Partner For Choosing Another Man.

According to reports, the main accused Narendra Mane told police that he came in contact with Pawar through social media after which they met and were in a gay relationship. Mane wanted to end the relationship because his family wanted him to get married to a girl. However, Pawar allegedly refused to do so and sexually assaulted Mane. Hence, Mane decided to kill Pawar. Mumbai: Love Triangle Turns Ugly, Youth Beheads Friend Over Girl in Virar.

"He told us that as his family members wanted him to get married to a girl, he wanted to end their relationship. But the deceased would threaten and call him. The accused alleged that he would sexually assault him," a police officer was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. The matter came to light when Pawar's wife lodged a missing person complaint on August 28.

"While going through his call data record, we saw he was in constant touch with one particular number. We traced the number in Parel and brought the accused for interrogation. The accused later confessed to the crime," the officer said. Mane hatched a plan to kill Pawar with his accomplice. They called Pawar for a party in Bhiwandi. They kept ready a pit in the forest. After Pawar got drunk, Mane allegedly stabbed him with a knife and buried his body.

Mane, a Western Railway employee, and his 21-year-old accomplice Akash Nikam have been arrested. The duo has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of murder (302), causing disappearance of evidence (201) and criminal conspiracy (120 B).

