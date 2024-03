Imphal, March 8: A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was reportedly kidnapped from his home by ‘unidentified elements’ in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Friday, officials said. According to the officials, JCO Konsam Kheda Singh, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, was on leave when the ‘unidentified elements’ barged into his home and fled from the spot with him in a vehicle.

Though the exact cause of the abduction is not known yet, media reports suggest that it was an extortion case as his family had received such threats in the past. Soon after the abduction, a coordinated search operation was launched by the security forces to rescue the JCO. Manipur Horror: Indian Army Jawan On Leave Abducted And Killed In Imphal West's Tarung.

Checking of all vehicles plying on National Highway-102 (Imphal-Moreh) is currently underway. Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May last year, soldiers and security personnel, be they on leave or duty, or their relatives have been targeted for nefarious interests. Kerala Shocker: Indian Army Jawan Allegedly Abducted, Attacked in Kollam, ‘PFI’ Painted on His Back (Watch Video).

On February 27, the house of Amit Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Moirangthem, was attacked in Imphal. The attackers also abducted him and intimidated his family members by firing in the air, besides vandalising properties. The officer was later rescued due to the timely intervention by the security forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).