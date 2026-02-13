Twelve days after her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing, Savannah Guthrie shared a new video of her moments. The 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1 from Tucson, Arizona in the USA. With the support of US President Donald Trump, an extensive search was launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After releasing footage and pictures of a masked man seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera from the porch of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the fateful night, the FBI detained a suspect but released him later, as he was not the right man. The FBI probe continues, with searches in the desert area and examining footage for an entire month preceding the alleged kidnapping. The federal agency has also increased the reward amount to help find Nancy Guthrie and her kidnappers. Savannah Guthrie New Video Shows Masked Man in CCTV Camera, FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Pics and Video of Suspect (Watch).

Savannah Guthrie Shares New Video With Mom Nancy Guthrie

A distraught Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie have been sharing videos on social media, appealing to people to help find their mom. In her latest post on Instagram, the Today show host has shared a montage of old videos and a picture of Nancy Guthrie with Savannah, Annie and Camron as children. She wrote in the caption: “our lovely mom. 💛 we will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope.” Take a look at the video.

Savannah Guthrie Shares Old Memories With Mom Nancy Guthrie – Watch Video:

After reports of a ransom note being received, the three Guthrie siblings had agreed to pay the amount, as they revealed through a video. But there has been no direct communication from the possible kidnappers.

FBI Increases Reward for Finding Nancy Guthrie to USD 100,000

Meanwhile, the FBI announced on February 11 that it has increased the reward amount for information on Nancy Guthrie from earlier USD 50,000 to USD 100,000. The federal agency is also analysing a new video of a man carrying two backpacks seen five miles from Nancy Guthrie on the same night, trying to break into someone else’s home. As per TMZ, the earlier masked intruder captured in CCTV camera also carried a similar Ozark Trail backpack bag. The FBI wrote a detailed investigation update on about the suspect, while announcing the increase in the reward. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: New Video Shows Man With 2 Backpacks Five Miles From Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Home Before Kidnapping.

Nancy Guthrie Missing: FBI Increases Reward to USD 100,000 – See Post:

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

The FBI wrote on X: “Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.” It added, “New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.” Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: TMZ Founder Harvey Levin Receives 3rd Letter Claiming To Know Kidnapper of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother.

“We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case. Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift. Media outlets should direct tips they receive to the FBI. Additionally, we do not comment on tips and information we receive regarding ongoing investigations. Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home.”

