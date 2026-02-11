New York, February 11: The investigation into the kidnapping of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday, February 11. TMZ founder Harvey Levin confirmed that his newsroom has received a third letter from an anonymous sender claiming to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper. This latest communication arrives as a massive manhunt unfolds in Pima County and follows the FBI's release of high-resolution surveillance footage showing an armed, masked individual tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's residence on the night she vanished.

The third letter reportedly differs from the previous two ransom notes, which focused primarily on a USD 6 million Bitcoin demand. While the first two communications were described as "highly structured" and "tech-savvy," this new letter claims to provide "insider details" regarding the person seen in the FBI's recovered footage. Law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, have been notified of the letter’s contents as they evaluate whether the sender is a legitimate whistleblower or a secondary party attempting to exploit the high-profile case. Nancy Guthrie Case: Is the Masked Suspect Caught in Surveillance Video Dominic Evans? Here’s the Fact Check.

Surveillance Breakthrough and a Detained Subject

The arrival of the third letter coincides with a significant law enforcement breakthrough. On February 10, the FBI successfully recovered "backend data" from a Google Nest camera that had been physically tampered with and disconnected at 1:47 AM on the morning of the abduction. The footage shows a suspect in a full-face balaclava, gloves, and a backpack, visibly carrying a handgun in a holster.

Following the release of these images, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies detained a person of interest during a traffic stop south of Tucson. While the individual, reportedly a DoorDash driver, has been questioned and his home in Rio Rico searched, authorities have not yet confirmed if he is the same person seen in the surveillance video or mentioned in the latest letter sent to Levin. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Person Detained for Questioning as FBI Probes New Surveillance Footage.

Harvey Levin previously noted that the ransom letters contained geographic clues suggesting the captors are operating within a specific radius of Tucson, Arizona, or potentially across the border in New Mexico. The third letter allegedly reinforces this regional connection, hinting that the perpetrator has intimate knowledge of the Guthrie family's routine and the local geography of the Catalina Foothills.

The FBI is currently utilizing advanced digital forensics to trace the origin of the digital messages. Director Patel emphasized that while the suspect in the video attempted to "blind" the investigation by destroying the camera, residual data has provided investigators with the most substantial leads to date.

Family's Plea and Reward

Savannah Guthrie, who has suspended her broadcasting duties to assist in the search, shared the new surveillance images on social media with the plea, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home." The Guthrie family has repeatedly expressed a willingness to pay the USD 6 million ransom, despite warnings from former FBI experts that the lack of "proof of life" could indicate a scam or a darker outcome.

The FBI is currently offering a USD 50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the gait, backpack, or clothing of the individual in the surveillance footage to contact the dedicated tip line immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).