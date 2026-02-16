Mumbai, February 16: The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, reached a critical turning point on Sunday, February 15, as the FBI announced a potential forensic breakthrough. Investigators confirmed that a DNA profile recovered from a discarded black glove found near the family's Arizona home appears to match the gear worn by a masked suspect caught on surveillance footage.

The development comes as Savannah Guthrie released a poignant new social media video, her first in nearly a week, appealing directly to those involved in her mother's February 1 disappearance. Nancy Guthrie Case: 1 Reportedly Dead, 3 Detained During Late Night SWAT Operation in Tucson (Watch Video).

It’s Never Too Late To Do the Next Right Thing, Says Savannah Guthrie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

A Forensic Match in the Field

The FBI stated on Sunday that one of approximately 16 gloves collected during an extensive roadside search - roughly two miles from the victim’s home - yielded a "distinct" DNA profile. While many of the items were determined to belong to search teams, this specific glove is consistent with the type worn by a masked individual seen on Nest camera footage attempting to disable a security camera at Nancy Guthrie's residence.

The agency received preliminary results from a private laboratory in Florida on Saturday. Officials are currently awaiting final quality control and official confirmation before uploading the "unknown male profile" into CODIS, the national DNA database. This process is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence, Shares New Video

Amid the investigative progress, Savannah Guthrie posted an emotional video to Instagram late Sunday evening. Addressing the camera with visible exhaustion, Guthrie directly reached out to whoever may be holding her mother or has knowledge of her whereabouts. "I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she said.

Guthrie has been absent from the Today show since the abduction occurred, remaining in Tucson to coordinate with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and federal agents. ‘Our Lovely Mom’: Savannah Guthrie Shares New Video About Mother Nancy Guthrie; 84-Year-Old Lady Still Missing As FBI Ups Reward to USD 100,000 (Watch).

The Catalina Foothills Abduction

Nancy Guthrie, described by family as having "fragile health" and limited mobility, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026. She was reported missing the following morning after failing to attend church. The investigation was quickly elevated to a criminal case after Pima County deputies discovered bloodstains on the front porch of her home, which were later confirmed to match her DNA. Security footage, recovered by specialists after the suspect allegedly tampered with the device, showed a man approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build, carrying a distinctive "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack".

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Enters Third Week

The search has involved over 13,000 tips and high-stakes operations, including the late-night seizure of a gray Range Rover and the brief detention of several persons of interest. Despite these leads, no arrests have been made as the case enters its third week. Authorities have expressed growing concern for the 84-year-old's well-being, noting she requires daily medication for heart issues and high blood pressure. The FBI has increased the reward for information to USD 100,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Savannah Guthrie). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).