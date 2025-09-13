Churachandpur, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with locals during his visit to Churachandpur in Manipur. Locals also presented him with the traditional Zomie shawl and Thadou Kuki shawl. A girl child also gifted the PM a portrait of him. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore. PM Modi Manipur Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects Worth INR 7,300 Crore in Churachandpur (Watch Videos).

Children Gift PM Modi Portrait of Him

#WATCH | Manipur: PM Modi being welcomed in Churachandpur as he arrives in the city. PM also interacts with the locals of the city. PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur today. The projects include Manipur… pic.twitter.com/wvDxi3P28i — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

PM Modi Addressing Programme in Manipur

Manipur is a vital pillar of India's progress. Addressing a programme during the launch of development initiatives in Churachandpur. https://t.co/1JENvDXOoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

He will also lay the foundations for the five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations. Later in the day, he will visit Manipur's capital Imphal, where he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore. These projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market, in four districts. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Manipur, To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over INR 10,000 Crore in Imphal and Churanchandpur.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Mizoram's first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang express to the nation, highlighting how the line will be a "lifeline of transformation" by helping people avail better services and local businesses will get access to the rest of the country.

"This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation," PM Modi said. PM Modi addressed the gathering in Aizawl from the Lengpui airport due to adverse weather.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)