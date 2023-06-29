New Delhi, June 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur where he is scheduled to meet the affected people living in relief camps. Rahul Gandhi Meets Workers and Traders of Cycle Market in Delhi's Karol Bag, Tries Hand at Repairing Motorcycles (See Pics and Video).

Ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, the Congress has been questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Niren Singh for "failing miserably" to control the situation in the northeastern state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).