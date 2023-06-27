After meeting delivery executives of Swiggy, Dunzo, Zomato etc in Bengaluru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently visited the Cycle Market in Delhi. In Delhi, the Congress leader met and interacted with workers and traders of the Cycle market in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Pictures and a video of Rahul Gandhi meeting the workers and businessmen of the Cycle market in Karol Bagh have gone viral on social media. A few pictures also showed the Congress leaders trying to repair a few motorcycles and lending a helping hand to the workers in the cycle market. Rahul Gandhi Meets Delivery Executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Blinkit in Bengaluru, Rides Pillion on Delivery Boy's Scooter (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Gandhi Meets Workers and Traders of Cycle Market in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi meeting workers and businessmen of Cycle market, Karol Bagh, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bdRrGdQ9KT — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) June 27, 2023

Congress Leader Visits Cycle Market in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi is here to meet the workers and traders of Cycle Market in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xzJYB5iEaK — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)