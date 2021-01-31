New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 73rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, January 31. On the last Sunday of every month, 'Mann Ki Baat', a live audio show, is aired on All India Radio. Viewers can watch the live streaming of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on DD News and PIB YouTube channels as well.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to listen to his radio show through a tweet. "Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Prime Minister Modi posted on Twitter. This will mark the first episode of his monthly radio show in 2021.

Watch Live Streaming of Mann Ki Baat Here:

In the previous episode of the show aired on December 27, 2020, PM had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ''vocal for local'' and urged the industry leaders to ensure that quality of India made products is at par with the global level.

Read Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet Here:

Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/RaZajkjDoF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

"I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use & analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives & made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives & resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," he had said. PM Modi has also asked people to take up new year resolutions for the betterment and development of the country.

