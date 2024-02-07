Mumbai, February 7: The Shivba Sanghatana President Manoj Jarange-Patil will reach Mumbai from Jalna to participate in a couple of social events scheduled here on Wednesday evening, officials said. Jarange-Patil will first halt in Navi Mumbai and inaugurate an exhibition by the community there, and interact with his fraternity, said Maratha Mahasangh leader Virendra Pawar.

Later, around 6 p.m., he will visit the Shivaji Mandir in Dadar and pay homage to the legendary Maratha Mahasangh President Shashikant Pawar on his first death anniversary on Wednesday (February 7). Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Threatens Hunger Strike on February 10, Seeks Clarity on Draft Notification.

Shashikant Pawar was the pioneer of the Maratha quotas movement over 40 years ago and dedicated his whole life to the cause, which is now being carried forward by the younger generations, said his son Virendra Pawar. However, contrary to speculation, Jarange-Patil is unlikely to raise the Maratha reservation stir issue or the opposition to it from the OBCs groups, said his aides. Maratha Quotas Protest: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Warns of Fresh Stir, Hunger Strike From February 10.

Jarange-Patil will also meet a team of Maratha lawyers in the evening to discuss the nitty-gritties of the quotas' agitation that has united the community. After a night halt in Mumbai, Jarange-Patil will return to Jalna via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

