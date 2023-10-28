A shocking incident has rocked Gujarat's Surat where a family of seven allegedly committed mass suicide at their home in Siddheshwari Apartment in Palalpur Patiya. According to reports, six of them consumed poison to take their lives, while one hanged himself. "Seven members of a family have committed suicide. They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying the reason. It appears mostly to be an economic problem. Further investigation is underway," Surat DCP Rakesh Barot said. Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Dispute Over His Daughter’s Award at Garba Event in Porbandar.

Surat 'Mass Suicide':

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: On the alleged suicide of seven members of a family, Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, says, "Seven members of a family have committed suicide... They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying the reason... It appears mostly to be an economic problem...… pic.twitter.com/YvvOc51HuJ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

Family Of Seven Die by Suicide

In Surat, 7 people of the same family committed suicide, police reached the spot, seven people committed mass suicide in Siddheshwari Apartment... #Gujarat #GujaratiNews #Surat pic.twitter.com/nV2xEVdZk1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 28, 2023

