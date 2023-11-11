New Delhi, November 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people." Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023: On National Education Day, Take a Look at Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister

Paying tribute to Azad, Kharge said, "'I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality' -- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. A 100 years ago, in 1923, Maulana Azad became the Congress President. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate his tremendous contribution to nation building, especially in the field of Education" The Congress leader said that Azad, a staunch Gandhian and a great freedom fighter, academic and a statesman, "he remains an everlasting inspiration for all of us". National Education Day 2023 Greetings: Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Naveen Patnaik and Others Extend Greetings on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Birth Anniversary

"On National Education Day, we extend our good wishes to all the teachers, students, management staff of every school, college and university and everyone else who is involved in building the foundational wisdom of India on a daily basis," Kharge added. Modi also paid tribute to freedom fighter Acharya JB Kripalani and said: "I pay homage to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected as a true beacon of India’s fight against colonialism. His tireless work to strengthen democracy and social equality has etched a permanent mark on our nation's fabric. His life and work was always about upholding the values of liberty and justice."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).