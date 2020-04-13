Media Professionals Are Also Frontline Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Like Doctors, Nurses, Police And Others, Says Prakash Javadekar, Asking Journalists to Take Care And Follow Precautions

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 13: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that media persons should also take care and follow all precautions, as they are serving the society in the toughtest time of coronavirus spread in country. Javadekar compared the media professionals with doctors, nurses, police personnel and sanitation workers.

Referring media persons as frontline workers, Javadekar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The way doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers etc are frontline workers, the same way media persons are also frontline workers. Media persons should also take care and follow all precautions." Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far.

Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus in India on Monday stood at 9,152 with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 308 with 35 deaths in last 24 hours. Of the total count, 7,987 are active cases while 856 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 308 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.