Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The tally of coronavirus in India on Monday stood at 9,152 with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 308 with 35 deaths in last 24 hours. Of the total count, 7,987 are active cases while 856 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 308 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,982 COVID-19 positive cases. Mumbai recorded 16 deaths due to coronavirus in a single day, which is the highest so far. Pune recorded 3 deaths, Navi Mumbai 2 and one in Solapur, taking the state's total deaths to 149. Apart from the deaths, Maharashtra recorded 221 new cases, taking the total number of infected patients to 1,982. With 16 deaths in the metropolis, Mumbai's total casualties shot up to 91.

Here's the tweet:

Total number of deaths rise to 308, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/QdUXat4AMO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

On Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that more than 40 vaccines were under development but none had reached the next stage. Moreover, there were 219 -- 151 government and 68 private -- COVID-19 testing facilities in the country.

In the US, the number of COVID-19 cases topped 550,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The worst-hit was New York with 189,020 confirmed cases and a death toll of 9,385 while New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities.