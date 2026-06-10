Meerut Latest News Today on June 10th, 2026: Crime Surge, RRTS Record & Job Fair Ahead

Meerut, June 10: Meerut witnessed a busy day with a mix of significant developments across various sectors on June 10th. The city's law enforcement agencies were actively investigating several serious incidents, including alleged exploitation, pension fraud, and a tragic infant death. Amidst these concerns, the regional rapid transit system achieved a new ridership milestone, reflecting growing public reliance on modern transport, while plans for a large-scale job fair offered a glimpse of future opportunities for the city's youth.

Top Stories

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Infant Son

A woman in Meerut was arrested on June 9th for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old son and attempting to pass it off as a death from illness. Police launched an investigation after suspicions arose, leading to her arrest and further details emerging on June 10th. According to reports, she allegedly committed the act to gain sympathy from her husband.

Three Dead in Meerut from Suspected Illicit Liquor Consumption

Three individuals in Meerut tragically died on June 10th due to suspected consumption of illicit liquor. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the source and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Meerut Model Alleges Decade-Long Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

A Meerut-based model has accused a man of nearly a decade of exploitation under the pretext of marriage, financial fraud, and pressuring her for religious conversion. Police registered a case on June 10th and have commenced an investigation into the serious allegations.

Man Siphons ₹44 Lakh Pension by Falsely Claiming Mother Alive for Seven Years

In a shocking case of fraud, a man in Meerut allegedly kept his deceased mother's pension account active for seven years, siphoning off a total of ₹44 lakh. The deception was uncovered on June 10th, and authorities are now investigating the elaborate financial fraud.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Two Arrested for Dangerous Stunts in Open Jeep on Hapur Road

A video showing youths performing dangerous stunts in an open jeep on Meerut's Hapur Road went viral recently, prompting police action. Two main accused were arrested on June 10th in connection with the reckless behavior.

Youth Apprehended with 380 Grams of Cannabis in Lisarigate

Lisarigate police successfully arrested a youth identified as Shahabuddin alias Chunmun on June 10th for alleged drug trafficking. Authorities recovered 380 grams of cannabis and cash during the operation.

Vigilance Team Attacked During Electricity Theft Raid

A vigilance team, attempting to apprehend electricity thieves in Meerut on June 10th, was reportedly pelted with stones from a rooftop. The team members had to flee to safety, and police are investigating the assault.

Viral Video Shows Youth with Pistol in Brahmapuri, Police Investigate

A video featuring a youth posing with a pistol in the Brahmapuri area of Meerut has gone viral on social media. Police initiated an investigation on June 10th to identify the individual and take appropriate action.

Women Clash at PVS Mall During Film Screening, Video Emerges

A video surfaced on June 10th showing women engaging in a physical altercation, reportedly pulling each other's hair, during a film screening at PVS Mall in Meerut. The incident highlights concerns about public order.

Meerut Man Arrested in Noida Theft Case, Cash and Jewelry Recovered

A Meerut resident, described as a habitual thief, was arrested in Noida on June 10th in connection with a theft case. Along with his brother-in-law and a jeweler, he was apprehended, and police recovered ₹3 lakh in cash, jewelry, and a laptop.

Third Theft in 20 Days Reported in Kanker Kheda

Kanker Kheda experienced its third theft in 20 days on June 10th, when a pot stand was stolen from outside a house. Surveillance camera footage reportedly captured bike-borne thieves involved in the incident.

Civic & Infrastructure

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Achieves Record 1.25 Lakh Daily Ridership

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) achieved a new milestone, recording 1.25 lakh daily riders on June 9th. This surge in ridership was notably influenced by candidates traveling for the police recruitment examination.

Bhainsali Bus Stand Relocation Stalled Due to NCRTC Fund Delay

Plans to shift the Bhainsali bus stand to two new locations in Meerut remain incomplete due to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) reportedly not releasing ₹100 crore in funds. This delay, reported on June 10th, postpones the city's aspiration for traffic congestion relief.

Cleanliness Drive Marks 12 Years of Central Government in Meerut

A cleanliness and worship program was organized in Meerut on June 10th by BJP's Daurala मंडल. The event celebrated 12 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Health & Education

Extensive Job Fair Scheduled for June 17th at ITI Saket

A large-scale job fair is scheduled to be held at ITI Saket in Meerut on June 17th. Over 50 companies are expected to participate, offering employment opportunities for ITI pass-outs and other youth, as announced on June 10th.

TB Screening Camp Held in Hastinapur, 150 Screened

A hand-held X-ray camp was organized in Hastinapur, Meerut, on June 10th, as part of the TB-Free India campaign. Approximately 150 people were screened for tuberculosis during the initiative.

New Health Initiative Offers Instant Chest X-rays in Amhera Adipur

A new health service initiative was launched in Amhera Adipur, Meerut, on June 10th, providing instant chest X-rays and on-the-spot reports. This aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities in the area.

Colleges Given June 15 Deadline for Practical Marks Submission

Universities have issued an order to colleges, mandating the submission of practical marks for UG-PG final year students by June 15th. Failure to comply will result in students being excluded from the merit list for the convocation, as announced on June 10th.

Call for Mandatory Teacher Status in Teachers' MLC Election

A press conference was held in Meerut on June 10th, advocating for mandatory teacher status for candidates contesting the Teachers' MLC election. The initiative received support from the North India Self Defense Federation.

Culture & Society

Play 'Barf' Captivates Audience at Patel Mandap

The play 'Barf,' staged by Lahar Natya Manch at Patel Mandap in Meerut on June 10th, captivated its audience. The production depicted the poignant story of a couple living in the memories of their lost son.

Hanuman Idol Unveiled in Rasulpur Dhaulri Amidst Devotional Procession

A statue of Lord Hanuman was unveiled in Rasulpur Dhaulri, Meerut, on June 10th. A devotional procession accompanied the event, drawing a large number of devotees.

Meerut Hosts Unique Coin Exhibition with Rare Collectibles

Meerut is currently hosting a unique 'Mudra Mahotsav' (Coin Festival), reported on June 10th, where rare old coins and currency notes are being exhibited and auctioned. The event is attracting collectors and enthusiasts with bids reaching thousands of rupees for vintage pieces.

Politics & Agriculture

Samajwadi Party Announces Agitation Over Public Issues

Samajwadi Party leaders in Meerut held a press conference on June 10th to voice concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations, farmers' issues, and the rising crime rate. The party announced plans for an agitation campaign, extending from local streets to parliament.

Sugarcane Farmers Submit Eight-Point Charter for Reforms

Sugarcane farmers in Meerut pressed for urgent reforms on June 10th, submitting an eight-point charter to the cane department. Their demands aim to address various issues faced by the agricultural community in Uttar Pradesh.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly clear skies expected across Meerut, high near 40°C with thunderstorms

Meerut experienced a clear sky with temperatures around 38.1°C on June 10th. The forecast for today, June 10th, indicates the possibility of thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 40°C. Residents should prepare for fluctuating weather conditions and stay hydrated in the heat.

Weather: Clear sky — 38.1°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 28°C – 40°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates a range of civic and social issues, the focus remains on enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure, and creating economic avenues. The ongoing investigations into recent crimes, coupled with efforts in public health and employment, will shape the city's trajectory in the coming days. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and participate in community initiatives for a safer and more prosperous Meerut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).