Meerut Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Namo Bharat Extension, Jewellery Park & Crime Updates

Meerut: Meerut is abuzz with significant developments today, from major infrastructure approvals to local civic initiatives. The city is set to benefit from an extended semi-high-speed rail network and a proposed Jewellery Park aiming for global recognition. Alongside these advancements, local authorities are addressing various community issues and public safety concerns.

Top Stories

Namo Bharat Extension to Rishikesh Approved

On June 17th, the Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat extension, covering 230 km in approximately 3 hours, received approval from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments and NCRTC. This semi-high-speed regional rail service aims to significantly reduce travel time, enhancing connectivity for the region. Jaipur Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Murder-Suicide, Firecracker Raids & Weather Alert.

Meerut to Host Major Jewellery Park

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has pledged full support for a proposed Jewellery Park in Meerut, aiming to establish the city as a globally recognized gold manufacturing hub. The park, which will be developed on 36,000 square meters in Vedvyas Puri with an investment of ₹800 crore, is designed with a crown-like building and an earring-shaped entrance, as announced on June 18th.

Crime & Safety

Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Murdering Lover's Son

A man was arrested on June 18th in Meerut for allegedly abducting and murdering his lover's seven-year-old son, whom he reportedly considered an obstacle to their relationship. Police apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the incident. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delayed & NEET Train Schedule.

Body of Missing Teen Found in Drain

The body of 15-year-old Abdul Samad, who had been reported missing, was recovered from a drain in Zahidpur village, Meerut, on June 18th. His family suspects foul play and has raised concerns regarding the police investigation into the matter.

Mother and Two Children Hospitalized After Consuming Pesticide

A woman and her two young children were hospitalized on June 18th in Meerut after allegedly consuming pesticide due to a domestic dispute. Their condition is reported to be serious, and they are currently receiving medical attention.

Elderly Man Dies in JCB Collision, Road Blocked

An elderly man was reportedly killed on June 18th in Meerut after being hit by a JCB. Enraged villagers subsequently blocked Mill Road in protest, demanding action from authorities regarding the incident.

Woman's Suspicious Death Prompts Murder Allegations

The family of a woman who died under suspicious circumstances in Meerut on June 18th has alleged murder, claiming her in-laws fled the hospital. The in-laws reportedly stated she died by suicide, leading to a police investigation.

Youth Attacked with Shovel Over Unleashed Dog

A youth in Meerut was seriously injured on June 18th after being allegedly attacked with a shovel by his neighbor. The incident occurred following a protest against the neighbor leaving their dog unleashed, and police are investigating.

Toll Workers Allegedly Assault Youth

Toll workers at Khadkhari Toll Plaza in Meerut reportedly assaulted a youth with sticks and rods on June 18th, beating him on the road. Police are currently investigating the incident after the report of the assault.

Civic & Local Government

Lawyers and Document Writers Protest E-registration System

Lawyers and document writers in Meerut continued their protest on June 18th against the privatization of the e-registration system, joined by farmer organizations. They burned an effigy of the government, asserting that the new system would adversely affect their livelihoods.

Overloaded Bus Seized, Laborers Stranded

An overloaded private bus, transporting over 100 laborers and their children from Bareilly to Himachal Pradesh, was seized by the RTO at Begumpul, Meerut, on June 18th. The laborers were reportedly stranded for 17 hours before alternative transport was arranged by roadways buses.

Slum Verification Drive Underway

A verification campaign for slum dwellings in Meerut was conducted on June 18th, during which documents of 100 families were scrutinized and identity cards were checked. This initiative aims to gather accurate data on slum residents.

Cantonment Board Inspects Sanitation

Major General Sumit Rana conducted an inspection of the sanitation system in Meerut Cantonment on June 18th. Directives were issued for drain cleaning and action against stray animals to improve civic hygiene and public health within the cantonment area.

Parks to See Improvements Soon

Meerut's parks are expected to undergo improvements shortly, with authorities indicating that efforts are underway to enhance their condition. This development, reported on June 18th, aims to provide better recreational spaces for residents.

Residential and Commercial Plot Auction Announced

The Housing Development Board announced an auction for residential and commercial plots in Meerut on June 30th, offering a significant opportunity for prospective buyers. Details regarding the auction process are now available for interested parties.

Accidents & Incidents

Meerut Tourists Involved in Nainital Accident, Two Dead

A tempo traveler carrying over 20 tourists from Meerut overturned into a gorge on June 17th while returning from Nainital. The accident resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to 18 others, who were admitted to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

Youth Drowns in Ganges Near Hastinapur

A 24-year-old youth from Bijnor, identified as Rafiq, reportedly drowned in the Ganges at Bhimkund Manoharapur Ganga Ghat near Hastinapur, Meerut, on June 18th while bathing. Police and SDRF teams are conducting a search operation to locate him.

Police & Justice

Police Officers Arrested for Bribery

A sub-inspector and a head constable in Meerut were arrested on June 18th after allegedly accepting a bribe to release an accused in a robbery case. A corruption case has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Female Constable Accused of Using Fake Medical Certificates

A female constable named Arifah in Meerut has reportedly been booked on June 18th for allegedly submitting fake medical certificates to justify her absence from duty. The police have registered a case against her regarding these allegations.

Traffic Police Accused of Misbehavior with Foreign Students

Meerut traffic police were reportedly involved in an incident on June 17th where they allegedly misbehaved with foreign students, with a video of the event subsequently going viral. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter.

Politics & Development

Jayant Chaudhary Holds Meeting with Leaders

Jayant Chaudhary held a meeting with Meerut and Saharanpur leaders on June 18th, ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The discussions focused on political strategies and preparations for the electoral contest.

Union Minister Highlights 12 Years of Modi Government

During a Prabuddh Sammelan and Development Exhibition in Meerut on June 18th, a Union Minister stated that the 12 years of the Modi government have been characterized by development, trust, and progress. The exhibition showcased various developmental initiatives.

PM Modi to Launch PM-VBRY Scheme Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the PM-VBRY scheme tomorrow, June 19th. The event will be broadcast live at 200 centers, including Meerut, benefiting youth and employers with new opportunities and initiatives.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly clear skies expected across Meerut, high near 37°C

Meerut is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 31.9°C. The forecast for today, June 18th, indicates light drizzle with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C. Residents should be prepared for varying conditions throughout the day.

Weather: Clear sky — 31.9°C. Today: Light drizzle, 26°C – 37°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut continues its trajectory of development and faces its daily challenges, residents can anticipate further progress in infrastructure and civic services. The focus on both economic growth and public safety remains paramount, with ongoing efforts to improve quality of life across the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).