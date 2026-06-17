Meerut Viral Video: Know Why HDFC Bank Manager Kidnapped and Threw Lover's 7-Year-Old Son Into Canal

A seven-year-old boy, Angadveer, was allegedy kidnapped and killed in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Local law enforcement authorities have arrested a male suspect, Arpit Sharma, identified as the romantic partner of the victim's mother, in connection with the abduction and homicide. The child's body was reportedly disposed of in a regional water canal following the abduction.

The incident was captured on regional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which provided critical electronic evidence that allowed investigators to trace the suspect's movements and quickly secure an arrest. Meerut Shocker: Mother kills 7-Month-Old Son in Uttar Pradesh, Staging Death as Illness.

CCTV Footage of the Incident Leads to Prompt Arrest

The disappearance of the young boy prompted an immediate response from local police units after family members reported him missing. Investigators reviewing security feeds from the surrounding neighbourhood identified footage showing the young victim walking alongside a male adult shortly before he vanished. Using the visual data from the security cameras, the Meerut police quickly identified the individual as a man involved in a relationship with the child's mother. Armed with this operational intelligence, police units tracked down and detained the suspect for interrogation.

Suspect Confesses Kidnapping and Dumping Child in Canal

During police questioning, the detained suspect reportedly confessed to orchestrating the abduction. According to senior police officials handling the case, the suspect admitted to taking the seven-year-old to a nearby canal, where he threw the child into the water currents. Local authorities immediately mobilised emergency rescue teams, including divers and disaster response personnel, to search the designated stretch of the canal. Following the incident, a search operation was launched to retrieve the child's body. Meerut Shocker: Doctor Allegedly Uses Fevikwik Instead of Stitches To Seal Wound Near Toddler’s Eye at Private Hospital in UP; Investigation Underway.

Cops said that the accused claimed that he had a relationship with the child's mother and viewed the boy as an obstacle to their future together. It was also learnt that Sharma wanted to marry the woman. Officials said that Arpit was also an area manager at HDFC Bank. The Meerut Police Department has formalized charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitad (BNS) covering kidnapping and murder. The suspect has been remanded to judicial custody as forensic teams compile the necessary evidence for the upcoming trial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).