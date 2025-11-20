In a shocking case of medical negligence in Meerut, a doctor allegedly treated a two-and-a-half-year-old boy’s eye injury by applying Fevikwik instead of stitching the wound at a private hospital. Reportedly, the child, Manraj, sustained the injury while playing at home, and his family rushed him to the hospital, trusting the doctor’s advice. Instead of proper medical care, the doctor instructed the parents to buy an adhesive worth INR five and used it to seal the cut, causing the child to endure pain throughout the night. The next day, doctors at Lokpriya Hospital spent nearly three hours carefully removing the Fevikwik before administering four stitches to properly treat the wound. Officials warned that if the adhesive had entered the child’s eye, it could have resulted in serious vision damage. As per a report, Meerut CMO Dr Ashok Kataria has ordered a formal inquiry into the incident, including verification of the doctor’s qualifications and hospital facilities, and promised action against those found responsible. Meerut Shocker: Woman Elopes With Brother-in-Law After Husband Refuses To Shave Beard in UP, Probe On.

Doctor Uses Fevikwik Instead of Stitches on Toddler in Meerut

यूपी - मेरठ में खेलते वक्त ढाई साल के बच्चे को आंख के पास चोट लग गई। परिजन उसे प्राइवेट अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। स्टाफ ने 5 रुपए की फेवीक्विक से स्किन चिपका दी। बच्चा पूरी रात दर्द से कराहता रहा। परिजन अगले दिन दूसरे अस्पताल गए। वहां फेवीक्विक छुटाने में 3 घंटे लग गए, फिर 4 टांके… pic.twitter.com/7RsZ7E9Kky — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

