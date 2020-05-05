Meet Pooh Beatz: The 23-Year-Old Grammy Nominated Producer That Should be On Everyone's Radar

Pooh Beatz

At the tinder age of 23, Pooh Beatz is making his mark in the music industry and he’s just getting started. The Detroit native was first introduced to the music world in the 6th grade when one of his close friends was producing. Pooh went and grabbed a laptop and keyboard and started from there. Coming up, he had a lot of friends and family pursing music so he built a studio in his basement. He was also active in other activities such as football which was his passion. He played football up until college.

Despite his football skills his grades weren’t the best which caused him to settle for a division 2 school rather than the D1 opportunity he wanted. During his Sophomore year in college he met his current manager who inspired him to move from Detroit to Atlanta. Taking a leap of faith, he moved to Atlanta and worked for 2 years straight once he touched down. He lost a lot of family members and friends to the streets of Detroit and that was enough motivation for him to go harder during times he wanted to give up.

The worked eventually paid off when he started getting placements. This year he was nominated for 2 GRAMMY’s for producing Da Baby’s “Suge.” His credits also include Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes.” He’s worked with NBA Young Boy, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, Smokepurpp as well as two of his hometown’s rap artists Tee Grizzley and Dej Loaf. His musical inspirations start from hometown legends such as Blade Icewood and the Streetlordz. Also, Michael Jackson and other Motown artist producers, Zaytoven and Mannie Fresh. He recalls watching videos of them making beats on YouTube. He recently released a single with Jack Harlow “What’s Poppin,” as well as Bhad Bhabie’s “That’s What I Said.” He also has a song dropping on Kehlani’s album “Open (Passionate).”

Follow him on Instagram @Poohbeatz313