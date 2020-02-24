Melania Trump's Belt on Her Chic Jumpsuit Has Close Bond With India, Designer Herve Pierre Reveals the Indian Connection

Melania Trump with husband President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 24: First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband President Donald Trump on his first official visit to India on Monday, and her elegant ensemble was quick enough to grab eyeballs. On a closer look, however, her white jumpsuit had an Indian connection. Melania wore a full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre.

The outfit had a knotted belt in deep green made of green silk and gold metallic thread from an Indian textile document. After the arrival, French-American designer Herve Pierre took to Instagram and gave details about the belt. Donald Trump India Visit News Updates.

See Pics:

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/BDZVQbHJ2T — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Alongside an illustration of the outfit, the caption read: "Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in creme crepe. The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director .

The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread. We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.

Watch Video:

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/hoPx0M8kAd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

"Melania kept her hair loose with a neat middle partition and slight waves at the ends.On the other hand, President's daughter Ivanka kept it minimal yet classy with her light turquoise coloured dress bearing contrasting floral print in pink colour, with a bow at the neckline. She kept her hair rod straight in a middle parting.