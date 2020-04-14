Metro Train Services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And Other Cities Suspended Till May 3 After Extension of Coronavirus Lockdown

Delhi Metro (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus till May 3, the government said metro train services will also remain suspended during the extended shutdown. Metro trains won't run till May 3 in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Passenger Flights to Operate After May 3? Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Can Consider Lifting Restrictions' After Second Phase of Coronavirus Lockdown Ends.

"With today’s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3," Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, told news agency ANI. Earlier, metro services were suspended till April 14 when the 21-day nationwide lockdown was supposed to end. However, PM Modi, while addressing the nation today, extended the lockdown till May 3. IRCTC Will Refund Full Fare for Train Tickets Reserved Till May 3, Says Indian Railways After Announcing Suspension of Services Due to Lockdown Extension.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, the Indian Railways said that it has suspended the booking of rail tickets beyond the extended nationwide lockdown until further orders. The Railway Ministry in a statement said that all ticket counters for bookings including UTS (unreserved ticket) and PRS (Passenger Reservation System), will remain suspended till further orders. Earlier, bookings were suspended till April 14.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC said that full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also extended the suspension of all domestic and international commercial flights till May 3. All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3, the ministry said in a tweet.