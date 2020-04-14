IRCTC Will Refund Full Fare for Train Tickets Reserved Till May 3, Says Indian Railways After Announcing Suspension of Services Due to Lockdown Extension

Indian Railways | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 14: Hours after the Union Ministry of Railways extended suspension of its passenger train services till May 3 due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. announced full refund for reserved tickets till May 3. The refund will be applicable for all reserved tickets.

Informing about the latest update, "For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made." Indian Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Train Services Till May 3 After PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on Lockdown.

Here's the tweet by IRCTC:

For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2020

Earlier, Ministry of Railways has too extended suspension of its passenger services till May 3. The announcement comes on the day when the current phase of 21-day lockdown was scheduled to end. The Ministry of Railways had tweeted, "All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May."

Here's the Railways Ministry tweet:

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020. #IndiaFightsCorona — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his special address to the nation on Tuesday extended the total lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Modi said the decision has been taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups.

Also, PM Modi announced that certain relaxations will be allowed in areas with the least COVID-19 hotspots from April 20, adding, the relaxations would be allowed only if measures of social distancing are strictly followed.