Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxed: MHA Allows Shops to Open With Conditions, From Wine Shops to Barbers, Know What is Open And What Remains Shut

New Delhi, April 25: Giving further relaxations during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Friday allowed opening of shops within the city and all shops except those in malls outside the municipal limits with 50 percent strength of workers. These relaxations won't be applicable in areas identified as red zones and containment zones, said the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Wine and liquor shops won't open. Coronavirus Live Tracker.

"All registered shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions (sic)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a late-night order. "Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open," the MHA order reads. Coronavirus Cases Suge to 24,506 in India, COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 775 After 57 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

No shops have been allowed to open in multi-brand or single brand malls. Shops outside the city limits except those in malls with 50 per cent workforce can remain open during the lockdown. Wearing of masks has been made compulsory.

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act within the city can re-open.

All shops except those in malls outside the municipal limits can function with 50 percent strength of workers.

Shops inside residential complexes can open.

Barber shops are allowed to open.

Malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, clubs will remain shut.

Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls cannot open.

Shops in market complexes cannot open.

Educational institutes and religious places will remain shut.

The bars and liquor shops will not be allowed to sell or serve alcohol. According to the MHA order, shops that come under the Shops and Establishment Act are only allowed to open during the lockdown. Liquor shops and bars don't come under the Shops and Establishment Act and there is a separate clause for them. Hence, liquor shops and bars cannot sell or serve alcohol.

This order has been sent to the Chief Secretaries of the states and administrators of the Union Territories and is in continuation of the guidelines for the enforcement of lockdown. This order modifies the order issued on April 15, which detailed which industries and commercial establishments can open during the lockdown. These relaxations are given by the state governments depending on the situation in a particular area.