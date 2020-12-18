Varanasi, December 18: In a surprising incident, PM Narendra Modi's office in Varanasi was put on sale for Rs 7.5 crore by a man on OLX. According to an IBT report, the incident came to light, after it was noticed by some people. Police soon took action and four people were taken into custody.

The ad showed PM Modi's Varanasi office as "Mini PMO", and "ready to move" accommodation for a price tag of Rs 7.5 crore. The description further added that the office has two floors and two car parking spaces. Beware of Fake Users! Things to Keep in Mind While Buying or Selling Things On Sites Like OLX And Quikr.

As screenshots of the OLX ad was going viral, Varanasi Police got it removed from the platform. Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak quoted in the report mentioned that some anti-social elements had clicked

"Some anti-social elements clicked the photos of Prime Minister's Office and put in on OLX. An FIR was registered at Bhelupura Police Station as soon as it came to our knowledge. Four people including the person who listed it on OLX (Laxmikant Ojha) have been taken into custody," Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

