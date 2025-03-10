A man posing as a police inspector was arrested on March 8 while smuggling liquor from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar in Chhapra. Identified as Ravi Kishan Parashar, he had been caught earlier in UP but resumed smuggling after his release, even getting a police uniform stitched. Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Department nabbed him red-handed while he was delivering a liquor consignment in a Safari car. A video shows him pleading with officers, claiming it was his first time. However, records reveal he was caught for the same crime eight months ago. Authorities are investigating further into his operations. Fake Policeman Arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Rae Bareli Man Shiv Baksh Poses As UP Police Constable, Extorts Money From Vehicles in Unnao; Arrested With INR 7,300 (Watch Video).

Fake Cop Caught Smuggling Liquor in Bihar

दरोगा की वर्दी, सफारी गाड़ी और दारू की तस्करी - बिहार की छपरा पुलिस ने फर्जी दरोगा रविकिशन पराशर को पकड़ा। ये यूपी के बलिया से बिहार में शराब ले जाकर बेचता था। 8 महीने पहले इसे यूपी पुलिस ने पकड़ा था। जेल से छूटते ही इसने पुलिस की वर्दी सिलवाई और दारू तस्करी करने लगा। pic.twitter.com/v4Y9CNLUH3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)