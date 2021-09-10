New Delhi, September 10: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of South India during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Peninsular India during the next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Karnataka during the next 5 days, over Kerala during September 12-14, over South Interior Karnataka during September 13-14 and over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 14. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy showers over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining Northwest India during September 10-12. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand on September 10-11, over Punjab on September 10 and isolated heavy rainfall are likely over Jammu division on September 10; Punjab on September 11 and over Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana on September 10-11th; over West Uttar Pradesh during September 10-12 and over Uttarakhand on September 12 and 13 ", the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra and Gujarat Brace for Heavy Rainfall Till September 11, Rains to Continue in North India.

The weather agency said that widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall are likely to continue over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from September 10 to 15. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Gujarat state during 13th-14th; over East Rajasthan during September 10-12; over West Madhya Pradesh on 10th and over East Madhya Pradesh on September 14", the IMD said.

