New Delhi, September 8: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next few days till September 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the weather agency stated that heavy widespread rainfall with very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat state during September 8 to 11. Also, isolated extremely heavy showers are likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan on September 8 and over Gujarat on September 8 and 9.

Giving details about the rainfall activity in parts of India the IMD forecast said that rainfall is very likely to continue with widespread rainfall over most parts of northwest India till September 11, 2021. It added that rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 11, 2021. The weather agency said that isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Punjab on September 8, over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on September 9 and 10, over Uttarakhand during September 8-11, over Haryana on September 10. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD said a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around September 11, 2021. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu & Kashmir during 8-11; Himachal Pradesh on September 8; Haryana on September 8, 9 & 11; West Uttar Pradesh on September 10-11; East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Punjab during September 9 to 11 and over East Rajasthan on September 8 and 11", the IMD forecast said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).