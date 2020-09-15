New Delhi, September 15: On day 2 of the Monsoon Session 2020 of the Parliament, several bills have been kept for consideration and passing in both the House. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament(Amendment)Bill, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 have been scheduled for Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill,2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill,2020 have been kept for consideration and passing. Monsoon Session 2020: RFID Tags Necessary for All MPs Entering Parliament Premises to Contain Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bills to be Considered in Lok Sabha:

TODAY IN PARLIAMENT LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing • The Salary,Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament(Amendment)Bill, 2020 • The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 • The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 pic.twitter.com/lN4tDogk37 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 15, 2020

Bills to be discussed in Rajya Sabha:

RAJYA SABHA • The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill,2020 • The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. • The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill,2020. — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 15, 2020

Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament started on Monday morning Among the infected Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP has a maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).