Moradabad, May 21: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a 12-year-old girl was lured by five minor boys, aged between 16 and 18, into the principal’s office and gang-raped. The sex assault incident occurred when the girl was playing outside her home. One of the accused, the son of the school’s watchman, used a duplicate key—taken from his father—to unlock the principal’s office. Once inside, the boys forced the girl to drink a cold beverage laced with intoxicants, rendering her semi-conscious.

Taking advantage of her condition, the accused locked the girl inside and committed the heinous crime. They also recorded an obscene video of the assault. The traumatised victim was threatened with dire consequences if she spoke out, leaving her too terrified to confide in her family. Her health deteriorated, but she remained silent out of fear. Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

The crime came to light when the explicit video was circulated and eventually reached a neighbour, who informed the girl’s mother. Upon seeing the video, the victim broke down and revealed her ordeal to her parents, who immediately filed a police complaint. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

All five accused have been apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime. The watchman’s son admitted to using the key without his father’s knowledge. The accused claimed to have deleted the video after the incident.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

