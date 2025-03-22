Kharar, March 22: A married woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in Kharar, Punjab, for allegedly sexually assaulting her three-year-old daughter and recording the videos of rape. The police reported that the woman had been in an extramarital relationship with the 30-year-old man for about a year.

The case emerged when the child's father, a businessman who travels frequently, discovered disturbing child sexual abuse material on his wife's phone. He promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case against both suspects, who were arrested on Friday. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

Authorities confirmed that a medical examination of the child supported the allegations of abuse. The father accused the woman's boyfriend of threatening him while posing as a police officer, claiming he would face severe consequences if he reported the matter. This individual had even posted videos on social media in which he appeared in a police uniform. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

The police are investigating further, including examining a police uniform allegedly used by the accused. The couple has been charged with multiple offenses under the Indian Penal Code, including rape and impersonating a government official. They were presented in court and remanded to two days of police custody for additional questioning.

The victim has been provided counseling to help her cope with the trauma, and her statement was recorded before a magistrate, where she affirmed the abuse despite being visibly frightened.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).