Mumbai, September 6: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad, a girl allegedly died by suicide after an audio clip of her rapist, who bragged about the act went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place on Sunday night when the 16-year-old girl allegedly killed herself. In an audio clip that has gone viral, the 22-year-old man who raped her was seen bragging about the sexual assault he committed on her.

As per reports, the victim and the culprit were from the same village. Police officials said that the deceased girl and her family did not file a complaint against the accused fearing social stigma. The minor girl was raped on August 23. After the girl's suicide, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. Crocodile Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Attacked, Dragged by Reptile While Grazing Goats Near Ghaghra River; Dies.

Speaking to the Times of India, the deceased girl's brother said that two days ago, his sister narrated the ordeal to her family. "My sister was raped and was forced to kill herself. Police must take strict action against the accused at the earliest," he added. The alleged rape incident took place in an area under Sonakpur police station.

Reports also said that the victim used to stay with her parents in a dilapidated house. The deceased girl's parents and her elder brother worked as daily wagers while she looked after the house. An officer also said that the girl stopped going to school after she completed her primary education. Video: Boy Steals Women’s Undergarments in Gwalior, Caught on CCTV Camera.

Meanwhile, the accused left the village and moved to Delhi. The incident came to light when the accused called one of his friends in the village and shared the incident with him. The accused didn't realise that his friend was recording his conversation. Later, the accused's friend shared the audio clip with every social media group in the village.

Additional SP (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "We have registered an FIR against the accused, who is on the run. The girl's body has been sent for autopsy."

