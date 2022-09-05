Mumbai, September 5: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a crocodile attacked a woman who was filling water from the Ghaghra river in the state. The alleged incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman was filling water from the river located in Bahraich's Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary area.

The state forest department confirmed the incident. According to a report in UP Tak, Divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary said that the woman was attacked while she was grazing goats. The deceased has been identified as Seema Singh (48). Police officials said that Singh is a resident of Ramvriksha Purva village in Sadar Beat of Katarniaghat area, which falls under Sujauli police station. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

As per reports, the incident took place when the woman visited the banks of the Ghaghra river to graze her goats. When she went to fetch water from the river for her goats, the crocodile attacked her and dragged her into the water body. The divisional officer said that local villagers rushed to Singh's help and managed to rescue her from the clutches of the crocodile. However, it was too late as the crocodile had eaten one leg of the victim and she succumbed to her injuries.

Forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Divisional Forest Officer said that the victim's family would be compensated and the process for the same has begun. Akashdeep Badhawan also cautioned villagers to be careful while going near the banks of the Ghaghra river.

