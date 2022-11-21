Bhopal, November 21: A nurse allegedly committed suicide late Saturday night by giving herself an overdose of anesthesia. The deceased woman was working at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. According to the report published by India Today, the deceased was identified as Visakha Kahar. Her age was 25 years. Visakha was originally from Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) and worked in Bhopal. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the deceased and her roommate were present in the hostel room. As per the reports, the woman suddenly fainted. Her roommate saw that Vishakha had administered some injections to herself the vial of which was lying empty near her hand and there was also a syringe perforation mark on her hand.

Following this, Visakha was rushed to the hospital from the hostel. However, the doctors who attended to her declared her brought dead. After this, the police were informed. The body has been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, the police did not find any suicide note in the hostel room. An investigation has been launched by the police in connection with the matter and statements of her friends, roommates, and family members are being recorded.

