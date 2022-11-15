Mumbai, November 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a minor girl ended her life in Bengaluru after being scolded by her teacher. As per reports, the 16-year-old girl hanged herself at her home in Kasturinagar near Ramamurthynagar. Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the minor girl ended her life six days after her school teachers allegedly scolded after she was caught copying during a class test. The deceased has been identified as Amrutha. Police officials said that the minor girl is a class 10 student at Mariam Nilaya School in Banaswadi. Cops also that she was the daughter of Anantha Kumar and Asha. Bengaluru Shocker: College Professor Sends Porn Videos to Student on Instagram; Booked.

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother opened Amrutha's room only to find her daughter hanging. Cops said that Amrutha left a one-page suicide note which read, "Mom, I am sorry. I am not able to forget in school. I can't live with this guilty, I love U mom, dad, grandparent, mama, Jiya, and Diya... Thank you... Your Amrutha (sic)."

After the incident, the deceased's parents and friends staged a protest against the school with her body. However, police and officials from education department managed to pacify them. An officer from Ramamurthynagar police said that a class teacher found a chit with Amrutha when the social science test was held. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

The officer said that the teacher scolded Amrutha for copying and also asked her to study properly. The police have registered an unnatural death case in the matter. Reportedly, this is the second incident of suicide within a week in the city. Last week, a 16-year-old boy identified as Moin Khan ended his life by jumping after he was caught indulging in exam malpractice.

