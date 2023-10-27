Ranchi, October 27: A Ranchi woman alleged that a couple who were on a bike fled with her 18-month-old child after telling her that former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was distributing cash and homes to people. The woman was out with her two children to visit Durga Puja pandals on October 22 when the incident took place.

Free Press Journal reported that the woman in her complaint at the Argoda police station said that she was having snacks at a stall outside the pandal in Hinu area of the city when a couple on a motorbike approached her and said that former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was offering Rs 5,000 cash and homes to poor on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Blindly believing what she was told, the woman asked the couple if they could take her to the place where cash distribution was taking place.

The bikers happily obliged and took the woman along with her child to the place where so called cash distribution was taking place. When they reached near the electricity office, the couple engaged woman in talks and fled with her child on bike. Even after searching nearby place, she could not find him.

Police have so failed to trace the child and the accused involved in the crime. Police have launched investigation and are probing if this is an isolated act or a planned conspiracy by a gang involved in kidnapping children.

