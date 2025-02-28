Mumbai, February 28: In a heartbreaking tragedy in Virar, Mumbai, an 11-year-old boy survived a horrifying ordeal after his father killed his cancer-stricken wife and their specially-abled daughter before dying by suicide. The family, struggling with severe financial difficulties, was reportedly under immense stress due to medical bills and the wife’s ongoing battle with cancer. The boy discovered the bodies of his parents and sister upon returning home from school on February 26. Police are investigating the incident, with authorities examining the house for clues, including a possible suicide note.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Udaykumar Kajwa, his 42-year-old wife Veena, and their five-year-old daughter. The family had been residing in a rented apartment in Virar West for the past two years. Veena, who was undergoing chemotherapy for neck cancer, was the sole breadwinner, offering private tuition to sustain the household. The financial burden, coupled with caring for their daughter who had a hearing disability, reportedly pushed Udaykumar into severe distress. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

The tragedy unfolded while the couple’s 11-year-old son was at school on February 25. When he returned home in the afternoon, he repeatedly knocked on the door but received no response. Assuming his family had gone out, he stayed with a friend overnight. The next day, a foul smell from the apartment alerted neighbors, who informed the police. Upon breaking open the door, authorities found Udaykumar hanging, while Veena and their daughter lay lifeless on the floor. 'Suicide' Attempt in Mumbai: Man Jumps off Mantralaya Building, Lands on Safety Net; Cops Try To Rescue Him (Watch Video).

Police have sent the bodies to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are also checking the house and Veena’s laptop for any suicide note. The boy, now orphaned, has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee as no immediate relatives were available to care for him.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).