A shocking incident of a "suicide" attempt has come to light from Mumbai, where a man allegedly jumped off the Mantralaya building. According to news agency ANI, the man landed on the safety net installed in Mantralaya after he jumped off the building in Mumbai. A video going viral on social media shows police officials trying to rescue the man. Bad News for Mumbaikars! BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Contractual Drivers, Conductors Begin Flash Strike at Wadala Depot; Check List of Affected Routes.

Man Jumps off Mantralaya Building, Lands On Safety Net

#WATCH | Mumbai: A man landed on the safety net installed in Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai) after reportedly jumping off the building. Police officials attempt to rescue him. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T9BYQzapf9 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

