Mumbai: 7 Police Personnel Injured During Anti-Encroachment Drive at Slum Area in Bandra (Watch Videos)

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during an anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where residents allegedly hurled stones at officials and police teams carrying out demolition work in the Garib Nagar slum near Bandra railway station, as reported by TOI. Several protesters were also injured, and multiple people were detained following the clashes, according to officials.

The incident occurred on the second day of a large-scale demolition drive launched by the Western Railway to clear alleged encroachments on railway land in the Garib Nagar area of Bandra East. Authorities said the operation was being conducted following directions from the Bombay High Court. Mumbai Police ACP Booked Under POCSO Act for Flashing Private Parts at Minor Girl in Worli.

Anti-Encroachment Drive at Garib Nagar Slum in Bandra

The administration's bulldozer action in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, Mumbai: The detention of protesters during the demolition drive created a tense atmosphere in Garib Nagar. Heavy police presence and emotional scenes were witnessed ! pic.twitter.com/DFgNo28e9i — Dharm (@dhram00) May 21, 2026

Bulldozers rolled through a slum in #Mumbai's Bandra East area. This slum, inhabited nearly two hundred years ago, now lies abandoned. Residents, along with their wives and children, sat in an open field, carrying household items, watching their homes collapse. https://t.co/9N5bMb3nVe pic.twitter.com/x602Bq94nZ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 20, 2026

Tensions escalated when officials began demolishing what authorities described as an unauthorized religious structure within the slum cluster. A large crowd gathered at the site, and stone-pelting soon followed, prompting police intervention. Mumbai Police Saves Life of Woman Attempting Suicide by Jumping Into Sea at Marine Drive (Watch Video).

Police reportedly used lathi-charge measures to disperse the crowd and regain control of the area. Officials said around 10 to 15 people were detained in connection with the violence.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Evictions

Some local residents claimed that demolition teams did not provide enough time for families to remove their belongings before structures were razed. According to reports, several families, including children and elderly residents, were left without shelter during the ongoing operation.

The eviction drive is part of a broader effort to remove unauthorized constructions near railway property around Bandra station. Authorities are aiming to clear thousands of square metres of encroached land during the multi-day exercise.

Heavy Security Deployed in Area

Following the clashes, police presence in the area was increased to prevent further unrest. Officials said the situation was later brought under control, though tensions remained high in parts of the locality. The incident adds to a series of confrontations seen in different parts of the country during anti-encroachment and demolition drives, where authorities often face resistance from affected residents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).