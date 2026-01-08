Mumbai Police saved a woman’s life on Thursday afternoon, January 8, after receiving information that she was attempting to commit suicide by entering the sea near Garware Junction at Marine Drive. Acting swiftly on the alert received around 2 pm, personnel from Marine Drive Police Station deployed Mobile Vehicles 1 and 5, which were on patrol in the area. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and successfully rescued the woman from the sea. She was brought to safety without any injuries, preventing a potential tragedy. Mumbai Police Constable Sainath Devde Saves Woman From Drowning After She Jumps Into Sea at Bandstand in Bandra.

Mumbai Police Save Woman’s Life at Marine Drive

मरीन ड्राईव्ह पोलिसांनी वाचवले महिलेचे प्राण! आज दुपारी २ वाजताच्या सुमारास @MarineDrivePS यांना मरीन ड्राईव्ह येथील गरवारे जंक्शन परिसरात एक महिला समुद्रात उतरून आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न करीत असल्याची माहिती मिळाली. सदर प्रकरणाची माहिती मिळताच गस्तीवरील मोबाइल वाहने १ व ५… pic.twitter.com/DyEb3aXvG1 — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 8, 2026

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

