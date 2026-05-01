Mumbai Police ACP Booked Under POCSO Act for Flashing Private Parts at Minor Girl in Worli
In a concerning development in Central Mumbai, the Worli police have arrested a senior officer holding the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for alleged s*xual misconduct. The officer was taken into custody after allegedly flashing his private parts at a nine-year-old girl in a public garden in the Worli area.
Mumbai, May 1: In a concerning development in Central Mumbai, the Worli police have arrested a senior officer holding the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for alleged s*xual misconduct. The officer was taken into custody after allegedly flashing his private parts at a nine-year-old girl in a public garden in the Worli area.
Following his arrest, the accused was presented before a local court and has subsequently been remanded to judicial custody while the investigation proceeds.
According to official police sources, the incident occurred on April 23. Authorities acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect upon receiving a formal complaint. "The accused had flashed his private parts. The incident took place on April 23, and we arrested the accused shortly after getting the complaint," an investigating officer confirmed. Ghaziabad: Man Caught on CCTV Making Obscene Gestures, Flashing Private Parts Before Women and Children; Disturbing Video Surfaces.
At present, law enforcement officials have stated that this is the only formal complaint registered against the accused police officer. However, a comprehensive probe is currently underway to ascertain all the facts surrounding the event. Kaithal Shocker: Youth Arrested for Flashing, Making Obscene Gestures at Minor Girls; CCTV Video Helps Police Nab Accused.
Given the severe nature of the allegations and the minor age of the victim, the Worli police have booked the ACP under stringent legal provisions. The charges include molestation and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act. The POCSO Act is a specialised, rigorous law enacted to protect minors from s*xual abuse and exploitation.
Women and Child Helpline Numbers:
Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).