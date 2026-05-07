Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Flight Operations Suspended for 6 Hours as Both CSMIA Runways Undergo Pre-Monsoon Maintenance

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Mumbai, May 7: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Maharashtra's Mumbai will remain suspended for six hours on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as both of its runways will be temporarily closed for scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work, officials have said. The shutdown will impact runway 09/27 and runway 14/32, making the airport completely non-operational during the designated period. The maintenance exercise is part of the airport's annual monsoon preparedness programme aimed at ensuring operational safety and smooth flight movement during Mumbai's heavy rainy season.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport, said the work is necessary for the upkeep and safety of the vast airside infrastructure spread over 1,033 acres. Acknowledging the impact that a temporary closure can have at one of the busiest airports in the world, the airport authorities said consultations with airlines and all key stakeholders had begun nearly six months ago so that flight schedules could be adjusted in advance and passenger inconvenience minimised. Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Shut for 6 Hours, Delays, Cancellations Likely.

"As part of CSMIA's comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately," the airport operator said. The airport has witnessed major disruptions in recent months as well. On March 8, a total of 66 air traffic movements were cancelled, including 32 arrivals and 34 departures. Mumbai Airport Chaos: SpiceJet Flights Cancelled After Delays, Passengers Protest at Terminal 1 (Watch Videos).

Earlier, on March 3, operations were hit more severely, with 107 cancellations recorded in total, including 54 arrivals and 53 departures. Those disruptions were linked to the ongoing West Asia war, resulting in inconvenience for passengers and leaving many stranded at the airport.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).